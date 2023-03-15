Kostanay rgn to implement 13 manufacturing projects in 2023

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM –Kostanay region is set to carry out 13 projects with the total amount of investments at KZT134bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Manufacturing makes up 64.2% of the region’s industry, with mechanical engineering accounting for 49.2%, food production 26%, and metallurgy 18.2%.

«Over the past five years the number of manufacturing enterprises has increased to 706 from 599 (up 18%), and the number of employed people at the said enterprises has risen by 20.1% to around 13 thousand… The volume of goods produced has increased 3.4 times from KZT46bn in 2018 to KZT1.5tln in 2022,» the entrepreneurship and industrial and innovative development department of Kostanay region’s administration office said in a statement.

The upward trend in manufacturing continues this year in the region, with the manufacturing enterprises producing goods worth KZT125.4bn, up 21.3% compared to the same period of last year.

This year, the region is to implement 13 projects in manufacturing, including 11 in mechanical engineering and two in food production, with KZT134bn worth of investment. 1.8 thousand jobs are set to be created.



