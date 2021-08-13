Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kostanay rgn to administer Sinopharm vaccine next week

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 August 2021, 19:14
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the regional healthcare department Anzhela Beksultanova told a briefing about the epidemiological situation in Kostanay region.

As of today, 1,134 out of 2,022 COVID-19 beds or 56.1% are occupied. 51 out of 300 quarantine beds are occupied. 271 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the year up to July 29 there were 23,851 coronavirus cases, 21,122 recovered.

Vaccination in the region began on February 1. There are 181 stationary and mobile vaccination rooms in the region. 271,621 people were given the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus, while 208,551 the 2nd. Next week the batch of Sinopharm vaccine will be delivered to the region. Besides, 35,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrived there.

As stated there COVID-19 claimed 63 lives in the region since the start of the year up to August 12, 15 lives since early August.


