    Kostanay rgn sees record number of COVID-19 recoveries

    9 December 2020, 19:40

    KOSTANAY REGION. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has reported 74 daily COVID-19 cases, with the growth rate down to 1.2%, putting it in the «yellow» zone, Kazinform cites the press service of the Committee on Sanitary and Epidemic Control of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

    The region reported 418 COVID-19 recoveries on December 8-9, which is the record high number of recoveries reported over recent months.

    According to the Committee on Sanitary and Epidemic Control, less quarantine breaches are reported in the region.

    Sanitary checkpoints rolled out around the cities of Kostanay, Rudny, and Zhitikara as well as restrictions on operation of facilities have been removed.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kostanay region COVID-19
