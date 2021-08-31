Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kostanay rgn sees COVID-19 cases decline

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 August 2021, 14:41
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – As of August 30, 245 cases of the coronavirus infection with the daily growth of 0.8% were recorded in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 245 people contracted the virus in the past day, 203 took COVID-19 tests as part of an appointment, 41 after coming into contact with people infected with the coronavirus infection, and one for preventive purposes before hospital admission.

218 people had COVID-19 with symptoms and 27 with no symptoms.

The most number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kostanay city – 118, followed by Rudny city – 33 and Kostanay district – 18. The region’s Medykarinsk and B.Mailin districts have each seen 13 daily infections, Auliekolsk district – 12, Zhitikara city – eight, Denisovsk district – seven, Altynsarinsk district – six, Karabalyksk district – four, Sarykolsk as well as Uzunkol district – three, Zhangeldinsk, Kamystinsk, and Federorovsk districts – two each, and Amangeldinsk district – one.

In total, the region reported 28,704 cases of the coronavirus infection since April last year to August 20, 2021. The region’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 25,179.

So far, 296,036 people have been vaccinated with the first jab and 242,206 with both jabs across the region.


