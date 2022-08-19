19 August 2022 21:40

Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 43 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the deputy head of the health office of the region Anzhela Beksultanova, 79 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

«The daily COVID-19 case count stood at one in May and June, however, the figure was up to 600 in July. In 18 days of August 1,317 cases were reported, a 2.2-time rise compared to the previous month,» said Beksultanova.

She went on to note that over the past week a 1.1times reduction in cases compared to the pervious week has been observed. The number of coronavirus cases has stood at 490 in the past week, and 546 in the previous week.

Most of infected were non-vaccinated (44.4%). 32.1% of those contracted the virus were vaccinated and 8.3% were revaccinated.

So the number of those who did not get vaccines or were vaccinated 6 months ago stands at 84.8% of those infected.

As of today, 362,423 people or 60.8^ of the eligible population have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and 3550,060 or 58.8% the second dose.

A booster jab has so far been given to 180,995 people and a fourth jab to 26,954 people in Kostanay region.