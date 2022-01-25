Kostanay rgn’s daily COVID-19 case count up to 323

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 323 in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 323 people who have contracted the virus in the past day, 285 took COVID-19 tests as part of an appointment, 35 after coming into contact with people infected with the coronavirus infection, and three for preventive purposes.

The daily growth of coronavirus cases stands at 0.72%.

278 people have had COVID-19 with symptoms and 45 with no symptoms.

The most numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kostanay city – 107, followed by Rudny city – 57 and Zhitikara district – 45. The region’s Auliekolsk district has seen 21 daily infections, Kostanay district – 18, Arkalyk city – 16б Lisakovsk city – 14, Altynsarinsk district – 11, B.Mailin district – 10, Zhangeldinsk district – nine, Medykarinsk district – eight, Uzunkol district – four, Federorovsk district – two, and Sarykolsk district – one.

The region registered 44,756 cases of the coronavirus infection from April 3 last year to January 24, 2022. The region’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 41,643.recover

So far, 351,565 people have been vaccinated with the first jab of anti-COVID vaccines and 333,241 with both jabs across the region.



