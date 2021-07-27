Kostanay rgn reports over 200 daily COVID-19 cases

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has reported 209 fresh daily COVID-19 cases with the growth factor of 1.0%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Out of the 209, 186 have been tested for COVID-19 upon appointment requests, 19 after contacting those infected, and four for preventive purposes.

Of the fresh daily infections, including 190 are symptomatic and 19 asymptomatic ones, 91 have been reported in Kostanay city, 43 in Rudny city, 23 in Arkalyk city, nine in Auliekolsk district, eight in Lisakovsk as well as Denisovsk district, six in Mendykarinsk district, five in B.Mailin district. Altynsarin, Sarykolsk, and Kostanay districts have registered three fresh daily COVID-29 cases each, Amangeldinsk, Kamystinsk, and Uzunkolsk districts – two each, and Karasusk district – one.

The region has reported 19,587 cases of the coronavirus infection since he start of the pandemic. The number of those recovered from the disease stands at 17,748.



