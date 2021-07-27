Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Kostanay rgn reports over 200 daily COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 July 2021, 14:50
Kostanay rgn reports over 200 daily COVID-19 cases

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has reported 209 fresh daily COVID-19 cases with the growth factor of 1.0%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Out of the 209, 186 have been tested for COVID-19 upon appointment requests, 19 after contacting those infected, and four for preventive purposes.

Of the fresh daily infections, including 190 are symptomatic and 19 asymptomatic ones, 91 have been reported in Kostanay city, 43 in Rudny city, 23 in Arkalyk city, nine in Auliekolsk district, eight in Lisakovsk as well as Denisovsk district, six in Mendykarinsk district, five in B.Mailin district. Altynsarin, Sarykolsk, and Kostanay districts have registered three fresh daily COVID-29 cases each, Amangeldinsk, Kamystinsk, and Uzunkolsk districts – two each, and Karasusk district – one.

The region has reported 19,587 cases of the coronavirus infection since he start of the pandemic. The number of those recovered from the disease stands at 17,748.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events