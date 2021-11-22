Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Kostanay rgn reports over 100 daily COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 November 2021, 15:43
Kostanay rgn reports over 100 daily COVID-19 cases

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has reported 107 fresh daily COVID-19 cases with the growth factor of 0.27%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Out of the 107, 101 have been tested for COVID-19 upon appointment requests, five after contacting those infected, and one for preventive purposes. Of the daily case count, 100 are symptomatic and seven asymptomatic.

Of the fresh daily infections 47 have been reported in Kostanay city, 13 in Rudny city, 12 in Kostanay district, nine in Karasuksk district, six in Lisakovsk city, six in Fedorovsk district, four in Auliekolsk district, three in Zhitikar city, three in Mendykarinsk district, two in Altynsarinsk district, and two in Sarykolsk district.

The region reported 39,171 cases of the coronavirus infection from April 2020 to November 21 this year. The number of those recovered from the disease stands at 36,419.

Notably, earlier it was reported that COVID-19 revaccination would start on November 22 in Kostanay region.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events