Kostanay rgn reports over 100 daily COVID-19 cases

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has reported 107 fresh daily COVID-19 cases with the growth factor of 0.27%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Out of the 107, 101 have been tested for COVID-19 upon appointment requests, five after contacting those infected, and one for preventive purposes. Of the daily case count, 100 are symptomatic and seven asymptomatic.

Of the fresh daily infections 47 have been reported in Kostanay city, 13 in Rudny city, 12 in Kostanay district, nine in Karasuksk district, six in Lisakovsk city, six in Fedorovsk district, four in Auliekolsk district, three in Zhitikar city, three in Mendykarinsk district, two in Altynsarinsk district, and two in Sarykolsk district.

The region reported 39,171 cases of the coronavirus infection from April 2020 to November 21 this year. The number of those recovered from the disease stands at 36,419.

Notably, earlier it was reported that COVID-19 revaccination would start on November 22 in Kostanay region.