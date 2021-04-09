Kostanay rgn plans to vaccinate over 200 thou residents by yearend

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A large batch of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in Kostanay region in the coming days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has its COVID-19 vaccination drive underway since February 1, with 12 thousand doses of the vaccine delivered in the region as round one, and 7,200 doses as round second. The Sputnik V vaccine is in use in the region and now administered only to health workers, teachers, and law enforcement officers.

In total, 14,885 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 across the region, including 10,275 with one dose of the vaccine, and 4,610 with both doses. The vaccine is given to up to 1,200 people a day on a voluntary basis and upon the person’s consent.

It is expected that a large batch of COVID-19 vaccines from different brands in the amount of 45.4 thousand doses will be delivered to the region starting from the second half of April, thus beginning vaccination of all groups of people.

There are plans to vaccinate over 200 thousand people against COVID-19 in the region throughout the year.