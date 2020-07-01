Go to the main site
    Kostanay rgn extends quarantine regulations

    1 July 2020, 08:15

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The new decree of the deputy chief sanitary doctor of Kostanay region on prolongation of quarantine regulations in order to fight coronavirus infection came into force at 00:00 July 1.

    People are allowed outside to visit parks, squares and to gather in groups of no more than three people or members of one family strictly observing social distancing up to 2 meters. Wearing of masks is recommended outside. It is mandatory to wear face masks at shops, drug stores, health facilities, transport, at work, and other places of public gathering. Movement within the region is allowed.

    People under quarantine should install SmartQOSTANAI mobile app.

    It is forbidden to hold various family, sports and mass events.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

