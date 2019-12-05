Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kostanay rgn exports 1700 tons of beef

    5 December 2019, 13:29

    NUR-SULTAN - KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov told about the development of agriculture in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, the share of agriculture of Kostanay region in Gross Regional Product is 11.2%.

    «The industry employs more than 125 thousand people. This is 26% of the total employed population. This year 3 million tons of grain have been threshed. In connection with wheat price increase, this year the local budget has allocated KZT300 million to stabilize prices for social bread», A. Mukhambetov said during a press conference in the CCS.

    He also noted that the implementation of beef cattle breeding program is an important direction for agro-industrial complex further development.

    Kostanay region exported 1700 tons of beef. The export of food products equals to USD115 million», A. Mukhambetov informed.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kostanay region Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev