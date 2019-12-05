Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kostanay rgn exports 1700 tons of beef

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 December 2019, 13:29
Kostanay rgn exports 1700 tons of beef

NUR-SULTAN - KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov told about the development of agriculture in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the share of agriculture of Kostanay region in Gross Regional Product is 11.2%.

«The industry employs more than 125 thousand people. This is 26% of the total employed population. This year 3 million tons of grain have been threshed. In connection with wheat price increase, this year the local budget has allocated KZT300 million to stabilize prices for social bread», A. Mukhambetov said during a press conference in the CCS.

He also noted that the implementation of beef cattle breeding program is an important direction for agro-industrial complex further development.

Kostanay region exported 1700 tons of beef. The export of food products equals to USD115 million», A. Mukhambetov informed.

Kostanay region    Agro-industrial complex development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies