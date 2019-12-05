Kostanay rgn exports 1700 tons of beef

NUR-SULTAN - KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov told about the development of agriculture in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the share of agriculture of Kostanay region in Gross Regional Product is 11.2%.

«The industry employs more than 125 thousand people. This is 26% of the total employed population. This year 3 million tons of grain have been threshed. In connection with wheat price increase, this year the local budget has allocated KZT300 million to stabilize prices for social bread», A. Mukhambetov said during a press conference in the CCS.

He also noted that the implementation of beef cattle breeding program is an important direction for agro-industrial complex further development.

Kostanay region exported 1700 tons of beef. The export of food products equals to USD115 million», A. Mukhambetov informed.