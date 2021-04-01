Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Kostanay rgn administers COVID-19 vaccines to over 8 thou residents

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 April 2021, 13:55
Kostanay rgn administers COVID-19 vaccines to over 8 thou residents

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Over 8 thousand residents of Kostanay region have been given the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the immunization campaign, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Communications Service of the region, a total of 8,693 residents of Kostanay region have been inoculated against COVID-19, including 6,854 with the one dose and 1,839 with both doses. There have been no complications caused by the vaccine in the region.

The region has so far received 12,900 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, including 7,200 doses as the first stage and 5,700 doses as the second stage of the vaccination.

Notably, the region has reported the same number of daily COVID-19 cases (37) for the two consecutive days March 30 and 31. The daily COVID-19 growth rate stands at 0.27%.

Kostanay region has reported a total of 13,821 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 12,293.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events