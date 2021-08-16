Kostanay rgn adds nearly 300 COVID-19 cases over past day

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 289 daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has reported a 1.1% growth in daily COVID-19 cases.

Out of the 289, 262 were tested for COVID-19 upon appointment requests, 25 after coming into contact with those infected, and two for preventive purposes.

Of the fresh daily infections, of which 260 are symptomatic and 29 asymptomatic, 94 have been reported in Kostanay city, 36 in Rudny city, 28 in Zhitikar city, and 26 in Arkalyk city. Kostanay and Mendykarinsk districts have detected 16 infections each, Fedorovsk, B.Mailin districts – 14 each, Lisakovsk district – 11, Uzunkolsk district – 10, Auliekolsk district – eight, Karabalyksk district – six, and Denisovsk and Kamystinsk districts - five each.

The region’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 24,696. 21,906 have recovered from the virus across the region.

Since February 1, 2021, the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 275,192 people and both components to 212,360 throughout the region.



