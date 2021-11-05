Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kostanay rgn adds 137 COVID-19 cases over past day

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 November 2021, 13:46
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 137 daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has reported a 0.36% growth in daily COVID-19 cases.

Out of the 137, 106 were tested for COVID-19 following appointment requests and 31 after coming into contact with those infected.

Of the fresh daily infections, of which 122 are symptomatic and 15 asymptomatic, 42 have been reported in Kostanay city, 22 in Rudny city, 11 in Lisakovsk district, 14 in B.Mailin district, 10 in Auliekolsk district, seven in Denisovsk district, six in Mendykarinsk district, five in Kamystinsk district, four in Arkalyk city, four in Zhitikar city, four in Fedorovsk district, three in Sarykolsk district, two in Altynsarinsk district, two in Karabalyksk district, and on in Uzunkolsk district.

The region reported 37,304 cases of the coronavirus infection from April 3, 2020 to November 4, 2021. 33,843 have recovered from the virus across the region.

Since February 1, 2021, the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 331,129 people and both components to 307,429 in the region.


