Kostanay region to plant 500,000 trees

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM «Kostanay region plans to plant some 500,000 trees by 2025,» energy and utilities department head Dauren Askarov said.

Since 2019 the towns and districts of Kostanay region planted more than 111,000 trees. However, pandemic forced to decrease planting by 37%.

The most trees were planted this year in Karabalyk up to 6,930 and Fedorovsky districts up to 3,860, while the least in Sarykol district (800). This year is it targeted to plant 24,711 trees. In spring and autumn, the region planted 38,000 young plants. In accordance with the regional greenspace expansion program for 2021-2025 it is supposed to plant 500,000 trees.

The national resources department is recommended to support administrations of the towns and districts of the region to cultivate seedlings at nursery farms.



