Kostanay region to impose restrictive measures

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Kostanay region Yermukhanbet Dauletbayev signed a new decree on adoption restrictive quarantine measures in the territory of the region since the number of coronavirus cases is surging, Kazinform reports.

It restricts movement of people aged 65 and older in the rural settlements of the region, but for going to groceries, pharmacy, medical facilities. It bans holding mass events, forums, conferences, family gatherings. Capacity in cinema halls, theatres, and culture and concert halls is limited to 20%. Mask is mandatory for all at all public places, including outdoor ones, public transport, but for children under 5. Individual and group sports activities are allowed without masks.

All the decrees adopted earlier became null and void. The new decree shall be effective as of today.



