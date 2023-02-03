Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kostanay region to commission over 4,000 ha of irrigated area

    3 February 2023, 18:11

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region will increase acreage for the development of irrigated farming. Over 4,000 ha of irrigated area will be commissioned there by 2026, Kazinform quotes head of the agriculture department of Kostanay region’s akimat Timur Bissimbayev.

    It is planned to plant crops on 7,100 ha of irrigated areas this year in six districts of the region. Potato will be grown on 2,800 ha, while grain crops will be planted on 1,300 ha. For the past three years 2,473 ha of irrigated lands were brought into service, while 410 ha will be put into operation this year.


    Photo: msc.env.uth.gr

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev holds meetings with governors of some regions
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary