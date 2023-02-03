Kostanay region to commission over 4,000 ha of irrigated area

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region will increase acreage for the development of irrigated farming. Over 4,000 ha of irrigated area will be commissioned there by 2026, Kazinform quotes head of the agriculture department of Kostanay region’s akimat Timur Bissimbayev.

It is planned to plant crops on 7,100 ha of irrigated areas this year in six districts of the region. Potato will be grown on 2,800 ha, while grain crops will be planted on 1,300 ha. For the past three years 2,473 ha of irrigated lands were brought into service, while 410 ha will be put into operation this year.

Photo: msc.env.uth.gr