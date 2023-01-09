Kostanay region to carry out 5 manufacturing projects this year

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – This year, there are plans to carry out five major projects worth over KZT12bn and create up to 1,000 jobs in Kostanay region, Nazarbek Konkabayev, head of the department of entrepreneurship and industrial and innovative development of Kostanay region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Konkabayev, manufacturing grew to KZT1.4trl in Kostanay region. This was possible thanks to rise in machinery, food production, and metallurgical production.

«So, in 2022 there were seven investment projects realized to the tune of over KZT20bn as well as 600 jobs created. This year, there are plans to carry out five major projects worth over KZT12bn and create up to 1,000 jobs,» he said.

It is planned to complete the realization of the project for production of Belarus tractors in 2023.

«The enterprise will launch manufacturing of cabins of this vehicle, thereby increasing the localization rate. Investments in the project amount to KZT83mln with a creation of 100 jobs and a capacity of 10,000 cabins per year,» said Konkabayev.

This year, Technopark KZ’s project for manufacturing of commercial machinery with a capacity of 600 units a year is to be completed this year. The project is evaluated at KZT2.9bn and is to created 180 workplaces.

A project for making Chevrolet Onix is planned to be carried out by Saryarkaavtoprom this year. The project costing around KZT23bn is to create 400 jobs and manufacture 30 thousand units of vehicles per year.

Construction of a cast-iron foundry plant and a plant manufacturing main driving bridges for trucks worth over KZT160bn are being constructed within KamLitkz.

A project for making conveyor rollers with a capacity of 50 thousand items per year is to be realized this year in Arkalyk. It is set to be commissioned this April.



