Kostanay region to build 13 schools by 2025

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 13 new schools are set to be built in Kostanay region by 2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A new school for 320 places where lessons are to be conducted in the Kazakh language will be opened in Karasu district, Kostanay region, on September 1. Another school for 130 students with instruction in the state language will be opened in B.Mailin district on the same day.

According to the press service of the education office of Kostanay region, constriction of three modern schools for 2,200 urban and rural children in Karabalyk district, the regional center’s Bereke and Kunai micro districts has begun, for which KZT5.9bn was allocated.

The press service said that 13 new schools with a total of 7,640 places will be constructed in the region by 2025, including seven in 2022.

Work is ongoing to commission new places at the region’s pre-school facilities. This year two private kindergartens for 300 places are set to be opened through private investments.

It was also noted that conditions are being created for college students from other cities.



