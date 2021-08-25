Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    Kostanay region to build 13 schools by 2025

    25 August 2021, 14:16

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 13 new schools are set to be built in Kostanay region by 2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A new school for 320 places where lessons are to be conducted in the Kazakh language will be opened in Karasu district, Kostanay region, on September 1. Another school for 130 students with instruction in the state language will be opened in B.Mailin district on the same day.

    According to the press service of the education office of Kostanay region, constriction of three modern schools for 2,200 urban and rural children in Karabalyk district, the regional center’s Bereke and Kunai micro districts has begun, for which KZT5.9bn was allocated.

    The press service said that 13 new schools with a total of 7,640 places will be constructed in the region by 2025, including seven in 2022.

    Work is ongoing to commission new places at the region’s pre-school facilities. This year two private kindergartens for 300 places are set to be opened through private investments.

    It was also noted that conditions are being created for college students from other cities.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kostanay region Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region