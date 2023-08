KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The emergency situations department of Kostanay region issued a weather warning, Kazinform reports.



Thunderstorms will strike the region on August 1. Hail is expected in the west and east of the region. High wind is forecast to sweep through the region gusting 15-20 m/s.

Air temperature will rise as high as 36 degrees Celsius.

The fire threat remains extreme.