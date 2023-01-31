Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
31 January 2023, 07:55
Kostanay region to attract 600bln tenge of investments in 2023

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region is set to attract 600 billion tenge of investments in 2023, governor Kumar Aksakalov says, Kazinform reports.

«In 2023, we shall focus on attraction of investments and implementation of industrial projects to the amount of 600 billion tenge,» the governor posted in his Instagram account.

Aksakalov assigned his administration to work on construction of dairy farms, diversification of croplands, cattle-breeding development and provision of drinking water and roads building.

He also tasked the akims of all levels to carry out technical examination of all utility networks till June 1 to prevent any emergency situations.



