Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kostanay region tightens COVID-19 curbs as it re-enters ‘yellow’ zone

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 January 2022, 19:16
Kostanay region tightens COVID-19 curbs as it re-enters ‘yellow’ zone

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Due to deterioration of the epidemiological situation, Kostanay region will introduce stricter coronavirus curbs, akim (governor) of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Governor Mukhambetov took to his Instagram account to announce the quarantine restrictions would be tightened as Kostanay region had re-entered the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

In his words, Kostanay region registered only 3 COVID-19 cases on 10 January 2022, compared to 94 COVID-19 cases reported on 12 January 2022.

This prompted the region authorities to introduce the coronavirus curbs by banning mass indoor and outdoor events. 80% of administration personnel will switch to distance work.

Schools, colleges and universities will offer online classes for schoolchildren and students up until 31 January and 6 February, respectively.

Arkhimed Mukhambetov urged residents of the region to observe all coronavirus curbs for the sake of health of their families and their own health and to vaccinate and revaccinate against COVID-19.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events