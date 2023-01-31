Kostanay region set to achieve 2% economic growth this year

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region plans to achieve at least 2% economic growth in 2023, the regional economy and budget planning department says, Kazinform reports.

«To achieve this indicator, the regions needs to ensure growth in real sector, including at least 5.0% in processing industry, 5.1% in construction, 1.5% in agriculture, 2.0% in trade, and up to 1.5% in transport sector,» chief of the department Gulbaram Mussagazina says.

As per preliminary plans, the region is set to create up to 11,000 jobs and commission 462,400 square meters of housing as well as provide at least 3,500 families with housing annually.

Seven industrial projects worth 116.1 billion tenge will be implemented in the region. Fixed capital investments will make 435 million tenge. Among the priorities for 2023, is to improve the quality of roads up to 87% and to provide up to 84.5% of rural population with quality drinking water.