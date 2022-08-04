Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kostanay region sees hike in COVID-19 cases

    4 August 2022 15:14

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation has worsened in Kostanay region as the area reports a 2-fold hike in fresh COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to deputy head of the regional healthcare office Anzhela Beksultanova, over 54,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kostanay region since April 2020, including over 6,000 COVID-19 cases among children.

    «In May and June 2022 the region documented 2 COVID-19 cases, compared to 600 fresh infections reported in July. In three days of August the region added 188 COVID-19 cases, one third of July number. In the past week alone Kostanay reported 398 COVID-19 cases, compared to 234 COVID-19 cases posted a week before that,» Beksultanova said.

    More than half of new COVID-19 cases -52% - were registered among non-vaccinated residents of the region.

    Virus mutations, new strains, non-vaccination as well as refusal to wear masks and observe social distancing are blamed for COVID-19 resurgence in the region.

    Despite the fact that Kostanay region is in the ‘green’ zone in terms of COVID-19 spread, residents are urged to vaccinate, observe social distancing and take care of their own health and health of their loved ones.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Kostanay region #COVID-19 #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan
    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 3rd day; critical cases at over 2-month high
    COVID-19: Italy registers 45,621 new cases, 171 deaths
    35 coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition
    Popular
    1 6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
    3 Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    4 WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects