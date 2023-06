KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The number of new coronavirus cases has grown up in Kostanay region. As of May 16 there were confirmed 32 more cases. It grew by 0.21%. 26 of them have symptoms of the virus.

The most cases were registered in Kostanay and Rudny.

Since April 3 this year up to present the coronavirus caseload climbed to 15,158 cases. 14,494 people recovered.