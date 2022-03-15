Kostanay region reports a decline in COVID-19 cases

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region reported a decline in COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

As of March 11, there was detected only one COVID-19 case. The growth rate for the past 24 hours reached 0,001%, the regional information headquarters reports.

Between April 3, 2020 and march 14, 2022 there were confirmed 53,485 coronavirus infections. The number of recovered rose to 53,121.

Since February 1 last year some 358,675 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 344,266 received both.

As earlier reported, 54 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours.



