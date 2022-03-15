Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kostanay region reports a decline in COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 March 2022, 12:15
Kostanay region reports a decline in COVID-19 cases

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region reported a decline in COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

As of March 11, there was detected only one COVID-19 case. The growth rate for the past 24 hours reached 0,001%, the regional information headquarters reports.

Between April 3, 2020 and march 14, 2022 there were confirmed 53,485 coronavirus infections. The number of recovered rose to 53,121.

Since February 1 last year some 358,675 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 344,266 received both.

As earlier reported, 54 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events