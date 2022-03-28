Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kostanay region reports 1 COVID-19 case

    28 March 2022, 14:18

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Only one case of the coronavirus infection was reported in Kostanay region on 27 March 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In a release, the regional information headquarters revealed that only one fresh case of the coronavirus infection had been added in Fyodorovsk district of Kostanay region on Sunday. The newly laboratory-confirmed case had all symptoms of COVID-19.

    Since 3 April 2020 through 27 March 2022 Kostanay region documented a total of 53,514 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 53,292 made full recovery from the novel coronavirus.

    Since 1 February 2021 359,117 people were inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccines. The second dose was administered to 345,689 people in the region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kostanay region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3