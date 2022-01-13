Go to the main site
    Kostanay region removes 11 checkpoints as situation stabilizes

    13 January 2022, 20:13

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 11 checkpoints in Kostanay region have been removed as the situation in the region stabilized, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kostanay region commandant’s office revealed that 11 checkpoints were removed on highways in the region starting from 18:00 pm on 13 January 2022 after the situation had stabilized.

    Five more checkpoints were removed in the region earlier on 12 January 2022.

    It was noted that three checkpoints located on the borders of Kostanay region with Akmola and Aktobe regions are still in place.

    Recall that Kostanay region will introduce stricter coronavirus curbs due to deterioration of the epidemiological situation. The region re-entered the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kostanay region 2022 state of emergency
