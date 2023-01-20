Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kostanay region records a surge in COVID cases

20 January 2023, 07:42
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM «COVID-19 cases rose by one-and-a-half times in Kostanay region,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Gulim Dossumova said.

She added that last week there were recorded 6,573 flu cases, against 7,563 reported the previous week. 63.3% of cases account for children under 14 years old, including 19.3% of pupils.

Since the beginning of the epidemic season started on October 1 the region confirmed 142,251 influenza cases, flu incidence rate per 100,000 reached 16517.6. The most cases were reported in children under 14 years old up to 101,962, 7,332 in teens that is 1.3 times more against the last year.

Last week some 45 flu cases were detected in the region that is one-and-a-half times more as compared to the previous week with 29 cases.

From April 3, 2020, up to January 18, 2023, there were recorded 56,921 coronavirus cases, including 6,539 in children. Of which 8,403 were asymptomatic.

As earlier reported, last day Kazakhstan confirmed 101 coronavirus cases.


