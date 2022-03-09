Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kostanay region records 3 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 March 2022, 11:29
Kostanay region records 3 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM As of March 8 Kostanay region reported only 3 new coronavirus cases, the growth rate reached 0,005%. 1 of them have symptoms, the regional information headquarters reports.

As of March 8 Kostanay region reported only 3 new coronavirus cases, the growth rate reached 0,005%. 1 of them have symptoms, 2 are asymptomatic.

Out of which 2 were confirmed in Kostanay region.

Since April 3, 2020, up to March 8, 2022, there were registered 53,455 coronavirus cases. 53,035 people recovered. Since February last year some 358,231 people were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region, while 342,920 received both, it said in a statement.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events