    Kostanay region put on weather alert

    12 July 2023, 09:27

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm, hail and gusty wind are forecast for most part of Kostanay region, Kostanay city and districts of the region. The area will be gripped by scorching heat, Kazinform has learned from the regional department of emergencies.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the south, southwest, west, north, and south of the region. Fervent heat of 39°C and high fire hazard will persist through most of the region.

    15-20 mps wind and scorching heat of 37-39° are expected in the regional center.

    Earlier meteorologists warned of abnormal heat of 42°C in Kostanay region.

