Kostanay region placed on alert over scorching heat

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Temperature is forecast to soar as high as +36°C as the heat wave will grip most of Kostanay region and last until the end of the week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind are expected in the north and south of Kostanay region on July 12. Scorching heat will push the temperature to +36°C in most of the region which is extremely rare for the area.

High fire hazard will persist in the west and center of Kostanay region.

Mercury is predicted to drop only this weekend bringing occasional showers to the region.



