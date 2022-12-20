Kostanay region observes rise in COVID-19 cases

20 December 2022, 10:55

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Healthcare authorities of Kostanay region recommend to wear face masks in hospitals and in public places, Kazinform reports.

In November 2022, the region recorded 48 coronavirus cases, while in December this figure rose to 88.

77 new cases have been detected in the past two weeks, which is 2.5 times higher against the previous indicator (31), according to chief of the regional sanitary-epidemiological control department Yermukhanbet Dauletbayev. In his words, Rt coefficient today exceeds 1 As per the decision of the chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, facemask regime is mandatory in healthcare organizations, public places and public transport.

Meanwhile, the region stands in a ‘green’ zone as per the epidemiological situation matrix.

The regional infectious diseases hospital readies 60 beds for treating patients with coronavirus. Seven beds have been prepared in intensive care unit. Presently, there are no patients hospitalized.

352,058 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the region. 159,635 got revaccinated.