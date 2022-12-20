Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kostanay region observes rise in COVID-19 cases

20 December 2022, 10:55
Kostanay region observes rise in COVID-19 cases

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Healthcare authorities of Kostanay region recommend to wear face masks in hospitals and in public places, Kazinform reports.

In November 2022, the region recorded 48 coronavirus cases, while in December this figure rose to 88.

77 new cases have been detected in the past two weeks, which is 2.5 times higher against the previous indicator (31), according to chief of the regional sanitary-epidemiological control department Yermukhanbet Dauletbayev. In his words, Rt coefficient today exceeds 1 As per the decision of the chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, facemask regime is mandatory in healthcare organizations, public places and public transport.

Meanwhile, the region stands in a ‘green’ zone as per the epidemiological situation matrix.

The regional infectious diseases hospital readies 60 beds for treating patients with coronavirus. Seven beds have been prepared in intensive care unit. Presently, there are no patients hospitalized.

352,058 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the region. 159,635 got revaccinated.


Related news
Kazakhstan to launch large-scale program on heating networks modernization in 2023
Central Asian countries should strengthen ties in all areas – State Counsellor Karin
Kazakh President calls for expanding cultural-humanitarian coop in CA
Теги:
Read also
COVID-19: 182 new cases registered in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan reports 139 new COVID-19 cases
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases below 60,000 amid virus surge worries
Malaysia reports 993 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths
Number of daily COVID-19 cases drops in Kazakhstan
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 203 in Kazakhstan
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 5th day
All schools in Kyrgyzstan transferred to online
News Partner
Popular
1 President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan
2 Kazakhstan, Belgium and Luxembourg eye tourism opportunities
3 President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day
4 Rybakina to compete at WTL tournament in Dubai
5 Snowfall, cold spell to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

News