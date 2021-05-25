Kostanay region Governor reports to President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov, the Akorda press service reports.

The Governor reported on the results of the region’s socioeconomic development for the past 4 months and execution of the task set before. He told about positive indicators in spheres such as processing industry, investments in equity, housing constriction.

As stated there construction of an ironworks worth KZT 80 bln is underway in Kostanay. 300 jobs will be generated there. He also told about the progress of construction of the country’s first localization centre and launch of the new Kia and Renault cars assembly line. Since the beginning of the year the region produced 16,459 cars. Up to 60,000 cars will be assembled by the yearend.

The Governor also briefed on the region’s health situation. It is planned to vaccinate some 505,000 people, more than 80,000 have already got.