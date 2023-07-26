Kostanay region develops over 100 projects worth KZT 14.7 bln

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM This year Kostanay region plans to develop 145 projects worth 14.7 billion tenge in 52 rural settlements as part of the Auyl-el besigi (rural development) project, Kazinform reports.

6.6 billion tenge was allocated for the development projects this year, economics and budget planning department said.

Construction of 12 sports facilities worth 4.4 billion tenge is underway in the region in order to promote a healthy lifestyle and mass sports development. The region started construction and reconstruction of five community centres worth 1.6 billion tenge.

Besides, seven schools are being repaired under the project.

14 out of 145 projects were completed, 115 are being implemented.