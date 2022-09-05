Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    Kostanay region continues tackling fire in 5 locations

    5 September 2022, 10:21

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM As the Kostanay region emergency situations department reports, firefighters continue to combat wildfires in the five separate locations, while another location near Kalinino village has caught the fire.

    91 houses, including 85 in Amankaragai, and 6 in Ozernoye were damaged in the fires, Kazinform reports.

    224 units of equipment, 7 aircraft, 5 fire trains, and 1,893 military personnel are engaged in tackling the wildfires.

    As earlier reported, the region declared a local state of emergency. The Emergency Situations Minister said earlier that almost all fire sources were contained. The fire ravaged 43 ha of forests. As a result, 1,841 locals were evacuated as the fire spread to the adjacent rural settlements. 10 people were injured, and 1 was killed. 108 buildings were damaged by the forest fires.

    The Kazakh PM pledged to fund the construction of new homes for those affected by wildfires.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kostanay region Incidents Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events