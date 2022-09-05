5 September 2022 10:21

Kostanay region continues tackling fire in 5 locations

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM As the Kostanay region emergency situations department reports, firefighters continue to combat wildfires in the five separate locations, while another location near Kalinino village has caught the fire.

91 houses, including 85 in Amankaragai, and 6 in Ozernoye were damaged in the fires, Kazinform reports.

224 units of equipment, 7 aircraft, 5 fire trains, and 1,893 military personnel are engaged in tackling the wildfires.

As earlier reported, the region declared a local state of emergency. The Emergency Situations Minister said earlier that almost all fire sources were contained. The fire ravaged 43 ha of forests. As a result, 1,841 locals were evacuated as the fire spread to the adjacent rural settlements. 10 people were injured, and 1 was killed. 108 buildings were damaged by the forest fires.

The Kazakh PM pledged to fund the construction of new homes for those affected by wildfires.