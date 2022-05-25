Kostanay region channels over KZT 33 mln for museum repair works

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov paid a working visit to the southern districts of the region to survey some important sites, including the Akhmet Baiturssynov and Myrzhakup Dulatov Literature Museum in Torgai village.

The region channeled KZT 33.6 mln for the museum repair works. It is expected to replace the damaged ceiling, roof, floors, and water pipes, paint walls, and install video surveillance in the museum. Eight exposition halls will be built there, the Instagram account of the Governor reads.

It is the first repair works carried out since the opening of the museum in 1991. The wax figures of Akhmet Baiturssynov, his wife, and their daughter will be erected in one of the halls.

The maintenance works will complete at the close of summer to unveil the museum in the autumn.

On May 24 the Governor visited Amageldy district to get acquainted with the construction of the multifunctional tourist complex in Amangeldy village. It is expected to build 12 facilities there stretching over 70,000 sq m.