Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kostanay region channels over KZT 33 mln for museum repair works

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2022, 08:35
Kostanay region channels over KZT 33 mln for museum repair works

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov paid a working visit to the southern districts of the region to survey some important sites, including the Akhmet Baiturssynov and Myrzhakup Dulatov Literature Museum in Torgai village.

The region channeled KZT 33.6 mln for the museum repair works. It is expected to replace the damaged ceiling, roof, floors, and water pipes, paint walls, and install video surveillance in the museum. Eight exposition halls will be built there, the Instagram account of the Governor reads.

It is the first repair works carried out since the opening of the museum in 1991. The wax figures of Akhmet Baiturssynov, his wife, and their daughter will be erected in one of the halls.

The maintenance works will complete at the close of summer to unveil the museum in the autumn.

photo

photo

On May 24 the Governor visited Amageldy district to get acquainted with the construction of the multifunctional tourist complex in Amangeldy village. It is expected to build 12 facilities there stretching over 70,000 sq m.photo

photo

photo


Akimat    Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports