Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kostanay police searching for 5yo missing girl
8 August 2022 11:54

Kostanay police searching for 5yo missing girl

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay police is searching for Madina Yerlankyzy, a 5-year-old girl.

Over 500 policemen, volunteers, local bodies and locals joined for a search for the little girl, who went missing last day, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, the girl born in 2017 is reportedly left home at 05:00 am. Phycologists who work with children with special needs were also enlisted in search operations. As is known the girl cannot speak.

Police say she was last seen at 09:00 am in camera footage.


Related news
Kostanay region sees hike in COVID-19 cases
Read also
Helicopter joins search for missing girl
Girl accidentally drowns in Badam River
Kyrgyzstan sees 11% decrease in traffic accidents number this year
Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
Kostanay region sees hike in COVID-19 cases
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Shock after man beats migrant to death in street in Italy
Body of Makhambet district's akim who drowned in Ural River found
Popular
1 Kazakhstan ranks Top 3 at 44th Chess Olympiad
2 Saudi Ministry of Investment reports 49 closed deals worth at least $925mln in Q2 2022
3 Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan Mon
4 Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime
5 August 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News

Archive