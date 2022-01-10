Go to the main site
    Kostanay police hold moment of silence in honor of deceased colleagues

    10 January 2022, 19:26

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Police officers in Kostanay held a moment of silence in honor of the Day of National Mourning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Head of the Kostanay region police department Beket Aimagambetov noted that 10 January 2022 was declared the Day of National Mourning in Kazakhstan by the President of the country in connection with the loss of life as a result of the terrorist acts that swept the country last week.

    Eight police officers and personnel of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan were killed by terrorists while ensuring the security of peaceful civilians and dealing with the terrorist attacks.

    Beket Aimagambetov stressed their courage and heroism will forever remain in the hearts of the entire Kazakh nation.

    Currently law-enforcement agents are assuming measures to detect and detain terrorists.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

