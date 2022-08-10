Qazaq TV
Kostanay police change tactics of search for 5yo girl missing since Aug 7
10 August 2022 14:18

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Police has changed the tactics of the search for the 5-year-old girl with special needs, who went missing 4 days ago in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The search activities are held in silence, with the consideration of the child’s condition. If earlier the territory was surveyed along the bed of the Tobol River, now it goes from Tobol towards Zhambyl village.

Special units with thermal imagers worked in the search area at night; reconnaissance tactics were used.

«In the morning, we resumed the flight over the search area, which expanded up to 100 kilometers in four directions. Volunteers, local citizens, as well as servicemen of the National Guard, Regional National Security Committee, canine teams, police officers, Regional Emergency Committee officers and other law enforcement structures are participating in the search,» police say.

As earlier reported, the girl left home on her own early morning on August 7.

Over 500 policemen, a helicopter, a crop duster, a trike as well as servicemen of the National Guard and Border-Guard Services immediately joined the search operation.

Thousands of locals are searching for the girl in nearby areas.

On August 9, it was decided to leave balloons with water bottles and snacks tied to them on different sides of the cornfields.


Photo: Police Department of Kostanay region



