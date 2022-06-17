Kostanay, N Kazakhstan regions have lowest access to safe drinking water

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In 2021, the rate of population’s access to safe potable water in Kazakhstan was 96%, in rural areas – 93%, Kazinform has learned from Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The lowest access to clean water was recorded in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev said at the parliamentary hearings in the Majilis on Friday.

According to the Minister, 498 billion tenge is envisaged to ensure 100% access to clean water in Kazakhstan till 2025. 95 billion tenge will be allocated in 2022 for rural areas. As a result, 94% of the county’s rural population will get an access to clean water by year end.

There are more than 6,300 villages in Kazakhstan today. Presently, 4,700 villages have access to clean water. The problem of remaining 1,543 villages will be gradually settled till 2025, Uskenbayev vowed.



