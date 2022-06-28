Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Kostanay International Airport named after Alash Orda activist Akhmet Baitursynov

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 June 2022, 17:18
Kostanay International Airport named after Alash Orda activist Akhmet Baitursynov

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – The Kostanay International Airport will bear the name of late Kazakhstani intellectual and political activist Akhmet Baitursynov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov signed the decree to name the Kostanay International Airport after Akhmet Baitursynov. The issue was discussed by Kostanay authorities earlier this year.

This year the UNESCO member states mark the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov’s birth. The anniversary was featured into the list of UNESCO anniversaries in 2021.

Born in 1873 Akhmet Baitursynov was a political activist, member of the Alash Movement and one of the founders of the Alash Party who fought fearlessly for Kazakhstan to gain its independence at the dawn of the 20th century. Baitursynov is also renowned for his educational reform and creating the first university in the KazakhSSR. One of the greatest sons of the Kazakh people fell a victim to the Soviet repressions and was executed in 1937.


History of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan   Kostanay  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10