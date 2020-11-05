Kostanay imposes quarantine

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay imposes the two-week quarantine starting from November 9, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020 reads.

Cargo transport and passengers are not allowed to enter the region without PCR tests. Those who have no medical certificates will be taken to the quarantine hospital for two days to pass PCR tests.

Public transport service, work of religious facilities, cultural centres, libraries and museums will be suspended on weekends and holiday days. Intercity public transport will be also suspended on weekends and holidays.

Work of theaters and cinemas will be suspended.

80% of state bodies’ staff should work remotely.