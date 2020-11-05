Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kostanay imposes quarantine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 November 2020, 17:05
Kostanay imposes quarantine

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay imposes the two-week quarantine starting from November 9, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020 reads.

Cargo transport and passengers are not allowed to enter the region without PCR tests. Those who have no medical certificates will be taken to the quarantine hospital for two days to pass PCR tests.

Public transport service, work of religious facilities, cultural centres, libraries and museums will be suspended on weekends and holiday days. Intercity public transport will be also suspended on weekends and holidays.

Work of theaters and cinemas will be suspended.

80% of state bodies’ staff should work remotely.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    Kostanay  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events