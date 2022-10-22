Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses

AULIYEKOL. KAZINFORM Residents of Auliyekol town in Kostanay region, left homeless by the devastating wildfire in early September, got the keys to their new houses, Kazinform reports.

The ceremony of handing over the keys took place today in Auliyekol.

Construction works were carried out in a non-stop regime. The new houses were built by 12 contracting organizations.

Each house with the total area of 100 square meters has four rooms.

The fire began September 2, at 03:10pm in the territories of Basaman and Semiozyornyi forestries of Auliyekol district. The total area of the fire reached 43,000 hectares. 91 houses were destroyed in total.



