Kostanay city’s industrial output exceeds KZT351bn since January

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 April 2023, 19:43
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Industrial facilities have manufactured products worth 351 billion tenge in Kostanay city since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Industrial facilities’ output is estimated at KZT351.5bn, which accounts for 57% of Kostanay region’s total production, rising by 15% compared to the same period of 2022,» head of the economy and budget planning department of the city Natalya Turlubekova said

There are 46 large-, 114 medium-, and 8,265 small-sized enterprises operating in the city’s industrial sector. 96.6% of the industrial output fell at manufacturing.

«The shares of machinery and food industry account for 37.3% and 20.7%, respectively, in the manufacturing output,» said Turlubekova.

She went on to say that in January-March, Kostanay city’s machinery enterprises’ output was estimated at KZT203.7bn. In total, 18,306 vehicles were manufactured, she added.

There has been a 19.8% rise in food production in the city.


